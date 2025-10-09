Sola Salons Deepens Industry Commitment, Honoring Longtime Partner Beauty Changes Lives as Official Charity of Choice

October 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // DENVER, CO - Sola Salons proudly announced the expansion of its longstanding partnership with Beauty Changes Lives by officially naming the nonprofit as its charity of choice. The pair continues to fulfill their shared vision through a robust three-year entrepreneurial grant and scholarship partnership program designed to uplift and support the next generation of beauty professionals.

“At Sola Salons, our mission is rooted in providing the building blocks for independent beauty professionals to successfully grow their business,” says Daryl Hurst, President & COO of Sola Salons. “This expanded partnership with Beauty Changes Lives allows us to remove barriers for emerging talent and equip professionals with the resources they need to succeed so they can focus on what matters most: their passion.”

Launching in Q1 2026, the grant and scholarship program aims to empower licensed beauty professionals to launch, grow, or stabilize their salon suite businesses, fostering financial independence and career stability. Boasting a $30,000 annual investment through an ongoing series, the first year is structured as the following:

Sola Ignite Grant — $10,000 (Summer 2026)

For one professional new to Sola, new to independent entrepreneurship

Sola Icon Grant — $5,000 (Winter 2025/26)

For an existing Sola professional (1+ year lease)

Sola Spark Scholarships — $2,500

Awarded to 3 beauty professionals (1 in Winter 2025, 2 in Summer 2026) Open to all disciplines



“Partnering with Sola Salons as their Charity of Choice fills us with excitement for the journey ahead,” says Lisa Roeberg, Executive Director at Beauty Changes Lives. “Together, we’re not only strategically nurturing talent and skill, but also creating a network of support, opportunity, and belonging that will empower the next generation of beauty leaders to thrive.”

Alongside financial assistance, all awardees will be automatically enrolled in Beauty Changes Lives’ Mentorship Matters program with structured mentorship sessions over 2–3 months, entrepreneurship-focused webinars, and guest lecture sessions with Sola mentors.

Sola franchise owners were thrilled to learn of this prestigious grant and scholarship partnership program during the 2025 Sola Summit, where all attendees were invited to participate in a Pickleball Tournament that raised funds to support Beauty Changes Lives.

This latest philanthropic endeavor comes as the result of a longtime partnership beginning in 2023 where Sola generously provided support for BCL and its annual Gala and fundraising events, including a $25,000 donation to the Beauty Changes Lives Career Campaign aimed at making careers in beauty and wellness a first choice.

