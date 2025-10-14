East Coast Wings + Grill Invites Guests to "Embark on Flavor" with Updated Menu Rollout

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 14, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- East Coast Wings + Grill ("ECW+G") is excited to announce its latest and greatest menu innovation: the Embark on Flavor lineup. Designed to celebrate bold flavor combinations and guest favorites, the new menu encourages fans to explore ECW+G's diverse offerings with craveable combos and shareable selections.

A Flavor Journey

Developed through in-depth guest feedback and operational insights, the Embark on Flavor menu introduces a fresh way to experience ECW+G, pairing signature items and fan favorites for an elevated dining experience.

Guests can enjoy:

Wing Lover Combos ($25): A celebration of ECW+G's iconic wings, now paired with guests' choice of two standard sides.

Entrée Duos ($20): Mix and match two sandwiches or wraps, each served with a side, making it easy to enjoy more of what guests love.

Wing Duos, Tender Feasts, and Flatbread Combos ($25): Signature wings, Buffalo tenders, and flatbreads come together with a variety of flavorful sides.

As part of the rollout, all Embark on Flavor menu options now feature the full lineup of ECW+G's signature sides, offering even more flexibility and customizable options. The Embark on Flavor menu is available starting tomorrow at participating ECW+G locations.

Evolving with Guests and Franchisees in Mind

The Embark on Flavor rollout follows the debut of ECW+G's refreshed core menu last month. Together, these updates underscore ECW+G's focus on continuous innovation, guided by data-driven insights and real-time consumer feedback.

"Each menu initiative is rooted in understanding what our guests want the ability to build their own custom flavor journey rooted in value, while also strengthening the operational performance of our restaurants," said Ashley Mitchell, VP of Marketing for ECW+G. "Embark on Flavor brings our guests new ways to experience East Coast Wings + Grill, while also equipping our franchisees with a program designed to drive traffic, enhance guest satisfaction, and support long-term success."

ECW+G prides itself on offering a complete dining experience with a variety of menu items, from signature burgers and flatbreads to skillets, craft beer, and of course chicken wings, all paired with exceptional hospitality. ECW+G provides a relaxed, comfortable setting perfect for family outings, catching a game, or picking up convenient carry-out options.

