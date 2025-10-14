Papa Murphy’s Brings Back Crowd-Pleasing Jack-O Pizza and “Scream of a Deal” Bundle for October

October 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // VANCOUVER, Wash. — This October, Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is embracing the Halloween spirit and National Pizza Month with the return of two seasonal favorites: the Jack-O Pizza and the “Scream of a Deal” bundle. Available from October 1 through October 31, these limited-time offerings are designed to bring families and pizza lovers together around the oven for an affordable, festive and flavorful experience.

The Jack-O Pizza is a holiday highlight for Papa Murphy’s fans, crafted with fresh, scratch-made dough shaped like a jack-o-lantern, topped with classic red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni for the smile and olives for the eyes. At just $13 (Alaska unpriced) or $3 more for Family Size, it’s a festive centerpiece that turns dinner into a celebration — whether it’s a pre-trick-or-treat tradition or a way to bring everyone together after the candy run.

“Our Jack-O Pizza is one of our most anticipated limited-time offerings each year,” said Dallas Massey, senior vice president of marketing at Papa Murphy’s. “It’s festive, it’s delicious, and it’s something families genuinely look forward to as part of their Halloween celebration.”

The fun continues with the “Scream of a Deal” bundle: a Large Jack-O Pizza paired with Papa Murphy’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for just $15 ($18 in Alaska). With both savory and sweet, the bundle gives families everything they need to enjoy Halloween night without the stress of planning dinner.

“This deal is about keeping the night simple and special,” Massey said. “By letting us handle dinner, our guests can focus on trick-or-treating, parties, and making memories with their families.”

The Jack-O Pizza has become a Halloween tradition for many families, offering a fun and easy way to celebrate the season. With a wide range of pizzas, calzones, sides and desserts, Papa Murphy’s has something for every occasion — from Halloween parties to quiet nights in. Guests can even order ahead and pick up their meal early to avoid the rush, then bake it fresh at home when they’re ready.

