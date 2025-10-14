Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ Unveils Strategic Partnership with Susquehanna Growth Equity

October 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // BOCA RATON, Fla. – Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ announced a strategic investment from Susquehanna Growth Equity (“SGE”). This investment marks Tint World’s first institutional capital, which will be used to enhance operational support, accelerate franchise development, and further solidify the brand’s leading position in the automotive aftermarket industry.

“SGE’s deep operational expertise in both the automotive and franchise services industries combined with their long-term mindset makes them the ideal partner to help Tint World accelerate and scale franchise expansion globally, while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our franchisees and customers,” said Charles Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “For over 4 decades, we have evolved into the premier automotive styling brand of choice for consumers, and SGE’s investment is a powerful endorsement of our franchisee-first approach.”

“Working with SGE represents our dedication to building strategic partnerships that help our franchise system grow and thrive,” said Jonathan Norman, President and Chief Investment Officer of Tint World. “Much like Tint World, SGE’s long-term mindset for steady, streamlined growth makes them the ideal partner to assist us in growing our system while staying true to what makes Tint World so special.”

SOURCE Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.