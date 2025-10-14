Toppers Pizza Names New Chief Financial Officer

October 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // WHITEWATER, Wis. – Toppers Pizza today announced the appointment of Ian Bruggeman as chief financial officer, adding a seasoned professional to its executive team. In this role, Bruggeman will oversee the company’s finance, supply chain and human resources functions while serving as a strategic partner to the CEO.

Bruggeman brings a diverse background that spans consulting, asset management and operational leadership in the restaurant sector. He previously held roles in financial planning and analysis, franchise development and operations at Naf Naf Grill, equipping him with a unique blend of analytical expertise and hands-on operational experience. At Toppers Pizza, he will focus on expanding the franchise network, enhancing support for store operators and refining unit economics — including prime costs and buildout expenses.

“I’m thrilled to join the Toppers team at such an exciting time for the company,” said Bruggeman. “What attracted me to Toppers was the mix of passionate leadership, a product our guests love and the opportunity to bring an iconic brand nationwide. Toppers has a unique culture and energy that sets it apart, and I’m excited to be a part of the team that will take this brand to the next stage of its growth journey.”

Bruggeman holds an MBA from Indiana University with a focus in financial analysis and is a certified CPA. He was selected by Toppers’ executive team for his ability to translate complex data into strategic guidance across all business areas. With expertise in budgeting, forecasting and operational planning, Bruggeman is positioned to optimize performance across the organization and accelerate the brand’s continued growth.

Toppers Pizza’s commitment to fresh, handmade products means guests can expect the same quality and variety they’ve come to love in-store, via delivery or from catering.

