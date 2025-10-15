Golden Chick Launches Golden Chick Rewards to Power Next Era of Guest Loyalty

October 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – Golden Chick is giving its fans more reasons to crave. The Texas-based chicken today announced the launch of Golden Chick Rewards, the brand’s loyalty program designed to reward repeat visits and deepen connections with its guests. Powered by Spendgo the new program makes earning and redeeming rewards as simple, and golden, as enjoying a meal.

“This program has been a long time in the making, and we knew from the start it was essential to get it right. That meant partnering with a team that could help us build a rewards program designed not only for today’s guests but for long-term growth in an ever-evolving loyalty landscape,” said Shelby Shipley, digital marketing director at Golden Chick. “The Spendgo team has been an incredible partner, offering smart solutions to every challenge and providing expert guidance every step of the way. Golden Chick Rewards positions us to compete with the best brands in our category while staying true to our roots as a Texas-born brand that listens to and responds to our guests.”

Golden Chick Rewards members can:

Receive a free Big & Golden® or Big & Wicked Chicken Sandwich with their first $10 purchase.

Earn one point for every $1 spent.

Redeem points for free sides, sandwiches, rolls and even $10 off a meal.

Unlock birthday bonuses, early access to limited-time offers and exclusive menu news.

Better yet, guests can simply provide their phone number in-store to start earning on every order. This program is designed to meet guests where they want to experience Golden Chick.

The launch of Golden Chick Rewards a major milestone, which continues to invest in both bold flavor innovation and digital convenience. The loyalty program provides guests with instant gratification while offering Golden Chick a new way to personalize communications, reward frequent diners and build long-term engagement. Golden Chick Rewards will continue to evolve to ensure the brand is always engaging in new ways with its most loyal guests.

“A big congratulations to the Golden Chick team on the successful launch of their new loyalty program,” said Nicole Fleiner, EVP Customer Success at Spendgo. “It’s been a true pleasure working together to bring this to life. We're proud to be a partner of Golden Chick in delivering a rewarding, seamless experience to guests, and we're excited to see how this program strengthens customer engagement across participating locations.”

SOURCE Golden Chick

