Golden Chick Franchise Opportunity

A Golden Franchise Opportunity

Our Golden Chick franchisees enjoy many advantages, including competitive start-up costs, superb ground-up or conversion construction design, strong marketing, and advertising support programs.

Over 50 Years of QSR Restaurant

Franchise Success & Only Getting Better

At Golden Chick we are all about two things: supporting our franchise operators and providing the best-tasting food in our category. The Golden Chick franchise concept is a family-oriented quick-service restaurant (QSR) with dine-in, drive-thru, take out, and third-party delivery services. Our customers describe our concept best when they say we offer the best-tasting chicken and the best choice of sides in our industry. Our menu is comprised of signature products, from Golden fried chicken and Golden Tenders® made with our proprietary marination mixes and batters, to our hand-rubbed Golden roast chicken and Southern-style catfish.

Highly Productive

It's an exciting time to open a QSR franchise with Golden Chick. Not only is the QSR industry poised for steady growth, chicken dishes like our Golden roast chicken and Golden Tenders® are experiencing a surge in popularity. The Golden Chick franchise brand is just the franchisor to help you leverage these industry trends. With over 50 years of experience, we know just how to:

Open a new restaurant

Get franchisees up-to-speed on how to run a chicken restaurant franchise

Implement a targeted marketing campaign

Keep our franchises running smoothly and efficiently

Our dedication to franchisees ensures that you'll have answers to your questions, support and guidance, and an expert team behind you every step of the way. The future is bright at Golden Chick, and we're seeking qualified franchise restaurant developers and operators to continue our strategic plan for growth.

Leading Quick-Service Restaurant

As the originator of Golden Tenders®, we are "The Original & Still the Best"™ -- which have become a mainstay of the QSR chicken category. Our longevity, highly recognizable brand name, and beloved menu have made Golden Chick a leader among QSR franchises. Now is a great time to break into the industry with our expert guidance.

Comprehensive Franchisee Training

We will work with you to prepare you for your grand opening and ongoing support. Our franchisees come from many different backgrounds, and we know that not everyone has experience in the food industry. With that in mind, we provided in-classroom and classroom training on topics such as:

Accounting and reporting

Ordering inventory

How to find and train your employees

Using our point-of-sale system

... and much more

We'll even work with you on-site at your chicken franchise to ensure that you've got a good understanding of our systems and are implementing them properly. With our help, you'll open your doors feeling confident and ready for business.