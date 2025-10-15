Pop’s Beef Announces Spooktacular Fall Promotions: “Frankenstein Friday” and Oktoberfest Bratwurst LTO

October 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO, IL – As the leaves begin to change, the air turns crisp, and Halloween approaches, Pop’s Beef is serving up festive fun with two exciting fall promotions. Known for its fresh, house-made Italian sausage, beefs, and more, the beloved fast-casual franchise is bringing back its “Frankenstein Friday” and its Oktoberfest Bratwurst Limited Time Offer (LTO) to delight guests throughout October.

Seasonal Promotion Lineup:

“Frankenstein Friday”

Date: Friday, October 25th

Special: Pop’s Beef invites customers to celebrate Halloween a bit early with a deliciously discounted “Frank” hot dog.

Bonus: Every customer will receive a scratch-off bounce-back card, valid for the remainder of October. Prizes include a free beef sandwich, fry, hot dog, or cheeseburger, adding an element of surprise to your meal.

Oktoberfest Bratwurst LTO

Duration: October 1 – October 31

Special: In celebration of Oktoberfest, Pop’s Beef is featuring a bratwurst Limited Time Offer. This seasonal menu item captures the hearty flavors of fall and adds a festive twist to the brand’s diverse menu.

“At Pop’s, we love celebrating the seasons with our customers,” said Frank Radochonski, Founder of Pop’s Beef. “Our ‘Frankenstein Friday’ and bratwurst LTO are designed to bring some festive fun to the table, with delicious flavors and surprises that show how much we appreciate our loyal guests.”

In addition to these festive offerings, Pop’s Beef remains deeply committed to supporting its local communities. Although October’s focus is on celebrating the season with special promotions, Pop’s Beef is gearing up for impactful community initiatives in the coming months. In November, the brand will host a Toys for Tots drive, and in December, they’re organizing a blood drive in partnership with American Red Cross. These upcoming events reflect Pop’s Beef’s ongoing commitment to giving back and making a positive impact beyond their delicious meals.

“We’re thrilled to bring some festive fun with our October promotions, but our commitment to supporting the community goes well beyond the holiday season,” said Kacie Radochonski, VP of Operations. “Looking ahead, we’re excited to host our Toys for Tots drive in November and a blood drive in December. These initiatives are a vital part of who we are as a brand, and we’re proud to give back and make a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

SOURCE Pop’s Beef

###

