Tommy’s Express Opens First Canadian Location

October 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, MI—Tommy’s Express Car Wash is officially expanding into Canada with its first location opening in Ontario this Friday. The new site in Brampton, near Montana’s BBQ & Bar, marks a significant milestone.

The Brampton Tommy’s Express team invites the community to celebrate the grand opening with free car washes from Friday, October 17, through Sunday, October 26.

The Brampton facility features the iconic Tommy’s Express fully automated wash tunnel, designed to deliver a high-quality vehicle wash in less than three minutes. The location incorporates the company’s proprietary technology suite, which includes advanced water reclamation systems, emphasizing the brand’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and operational excellence.

Guests can use the Tommy’s Express mobile app, which includes license plate recognition for easy entry and access to four customizable wash packages. The app also provides unlimited wash subscriptions, so guests can wash as often as they want for a simple, low monthly cost.

