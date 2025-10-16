B Wild Investments, LLC Expands Footprint with 20-Restaurant Deal

October 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // San Diego, CA – QDOBA today announced B Wild Investments has acquired 20 QDOBA restaurants from one of the brand’s longtime franchise groups. With this strategic transaction, B Wild Investments will become one of QDOBA’s largest U.S. franchise groups.

The acquisition includes 20 restaurants – 16 across Colorado and four in Alaska. The Colorado locations span the Western Slope, including Vail, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Grand Junction, Montrose, and Steamboat Springs, as well as all Colorado Springs restaurants. All of the Alaska locations surround Anchorage.

“Finalizing this deal marks a defining moment for me and my team,” said Barry Dubin, Founder and CEO of B Wild Investments, LLC. “I’m very excited to join Qdoba. Our strategy is to grow our footprint via new unit development and acquisitions of existing units while also honoring the strong operational foundation built by the former franchise owner. We look forward to investing in all the communities.”

A seasoned leader in multi-unit growth and operations, Dubin co-founded KBP Brands – which grew to more than 1,000 restaurant units nationwide – and currently serves as Executive Chairman of the largest Tide Laundromat franchisee in the U.S, US Laundry, LLC. His expansion with QDOBA underscores his continued commitment to building scalable, people-focused restaurant businesses.

“We are thrilled to have Barry expand his business portfolio with us,” said Jeremy Vitaro, Chief Development Officer at QDOBA. “Since joining the QDOBA family earlier this year, he’s already proven to be a stellar operator. We can’t wait to see what he does with these restaurants.”

SOURCE QDOBA Mexican Eats

###

