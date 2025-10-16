Big Blue Swim School Accelerates Mission to Teach Children Life Saving Skills

October 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO – Big Blue Swim School announced the opening of its 50th location in Katy, Texas.

This milestone reinforces Big Blue’s purpose – to provide more than swim lessons and create big moments that families carry with them long after they leave the pool.

With a proprietary curriculum developed by professional swimmers, a tech-enabled mobile app for parents, and state-of-the-art facilities, Big Blue offers a highly differentiated swim school experience.

"From the very beginning, Big Blue has been about more than just swim lessons. Our mission is about creating big moments in children's lives, while also building a sustainable business model for our franchisees," said Chris DeJong, Founder and President of Big Blue Swim School. "This new Texas location demonstrates how our approach resonates with both families and entrepreneurs."

