Get Comfortable this Fall at Newk’s Eatery

October 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // JACKSON, Miss. – Autumn has arrived, and so has Newk’s Eatery’s new, limited-time menu. It combines hearty comfort with a culinary twist.

“Fall is a season defined by bold flavors and satisfying meals,” said Frank Paci, CEO of Newk’s Eatery. “Our limited-time menu celebrates the season with hearty dishes and scratch-made desserts that bring flavor to every table.”

The seasonal lineup is designed to warm up the season while satisfying every appetite:

Grilled Steak Sandwich – Sliced steak, provolone, caramelized onions and horseradish sauce on Parisian bread.

Black & Bleu Salad – Sliced steak, mixed greens, pecans, bleu cheese, grape tomatoes and red onions topped with bleu cheese dressing.

Newk’s Beef Chili – Ground beef and tomatoes slowly simmered with kidney beans, pinto beans, mushrooms, chili powder and a touch of sweet wine, garnished with cheddar.

Chili Taco Salad – Romaine blend topped with Newk’s Beef Chili, cheddar, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, avocado, crispy tortilla strips and sour cream drizzle

Chili Mac and Cheese – Newk’s five-cheese mac combined with Beef Chili, topped with cheddar, cilantro and roasted jalapeños

Pepperoni and Portabella Pizza – Pepperoni, baby portabella mushrooms, mozzarella and pizza sauce, finished with fresh basil

NEW! PB & Chocolate Cake – topped with ganache, peanut butter chips and white chocolate curls, all baked fresh in

Newk’s Bakery

New York Cheesecake with Strawberry Puree

The fall menu is available for a limited time at participating Newk’s Eatery restaurants.

