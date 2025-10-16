The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Debuts Its First Special Venue Location at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, October 16, 2025 /24-7PressRelease/ -- The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill® announced today the opening of its first-ever special venue location inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"The timing couldn't have been more perfect," said Nick Della Penna. "Joining the T-Mobile Arena family is an incredible honor, and we're excited to introduce The Great Greek to fans at one of Las Vegas' most iconic venues. This opening is a proud moment for us as a restaurant that started right here in this city."

The T-Mobile Arena location will offer a scaled-down menu tailored for the fast-paced environment, allowing fans to enjoy signature favorites such as the award-winning Great Greek Gyro, Falafel Pita (vegetarian), Hummus, Feta Fries, and Mom's Rice Pudding.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is a part of the Big Flavor Brands™ food service division of United Franchise Group™ (UFG). Following Della Penna and Jones's acquisition of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in 2016, they quickly expanded to three locations in in Las Vegas serving authentic, traditional Mediterranean dishes. The business duo partnered with UFG in 2018 to launch the brand's franchise program.

"Expanding into T-Mobile Arena is a powerful step forward for our brand," said Bob Andersen, President of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. "We're proud to be represented at such a premier venue and excited about the visibility and momentum this location will bring to our system."

SOURCE The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

