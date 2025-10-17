Vitality Bowls Named on Franchise Times Ranking of the Largest U.S. Brands

October 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // DANVILLE, Calif. — Vitality Bowls has been featured on the newly released Franchise Times Top 400 ranking.

“It’s always an honor to be recognized on the Top 400 ranking, and the award doesn’t come without an incredible team and loyal customers backing our mission,” said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “This recognition reflects our mission to create meals that are delicious, nutrient-rich and allergy-friendly. As we mark our 14th anniversary, we’re excited to continue growing, making an impact in the health and wellness space and bringing our food to even more guests.”

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available, said Franchise Times Editor in Chief Laura Michaels. The collection of systemwide sales data also provides useful insight into the franchise industry’s performance as the economic and consumer demand shakeout continues.

Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.

