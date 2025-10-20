The Pickle Pad's New Florida Signing

October 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS, Texas - The Pickle Pad's newly signed location in Florida. As the brand gears up for three grand openings, it also looks ahead to an exciting start to 2026 with new venues slated to open in Charlotte - Downtown, North Carolina; Old Bridge, New Jersey; Atlanta - Marietta, Georgia; and Birmingham - Hoover, Alabama.

Each Pickle Pad location blends the energy of pickleball with a lively, family-friendly environment that features chef-driven food and beverage options from Crave Social Eatery, curated group experiences, and premium amenities designed for expert and casual players.

As The Pickle Pad heads into Q4, three new locations are preparing to open their doors—each designed to deliver the brand’s signature blend of play, food, and social energy. Guests in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; St. George, Utah; and Newport News, Virginia will soon experience The Pickle Pad’s unique combination of pickleball, chef-driven dining, and lively social environments that bring people together for fun, competition, and connection, all just in time for the holiday season.

Meanwhile, three openings planned into the new year in Charlotte - Downtown, North Carolina; Old Bridge, New Jersey; Atlanta - Marietta, Georgia; and Birmingham - Hoover, Alabama.

