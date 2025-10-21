Empowering Youth: Mathnasium and JA BizTown Partner to Introduce a New Hands-On Career Experience

October 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Mathnasium Learning Centers and Junior Achievement of San Diego County (JA San Diego) are proud to announce a new partnership designed to inspire the next generation of leaders, educators, and entrepreneurs.

The collaboration brings Mathnasium into the McGrath Family JA BizTown®, a simulated city where fourth- to sixth-grade students from 33 school districts and 12 community organizations explore real-world careers and business fundamentals. As the only space of its kind in California, it features 21 life-sized San Diego businesses. Students work as entrepreneurs, employees, and consumers, gaining hands-on experience, building workplace skills, and setting early goals for their futures.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the new Mathnasium storefront will take place on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. at JA BizTown in San Diego.

“We are excited for the partnership to show students the range of career pathways in education beyond the classroom setting, and help reinforce the importance of education for students,” said Sidd Vivek, President and CEO of JA San Diego.

Immersive Career Learning, Mathnasium Style

Authentic Business Roles: Inside the newly constructed storefront, a permanent fixture of the JA BizTown experience, students step into the roles of Mathnasium franchise owner, center director, or instructor, learning to run a business, collaborate with peers, and solve math challenges while actively engaging with the BizTown economy.

Engaging Math Challenges: Students guide visiting “Citizens” through math checkups, level-based challenges, and interactive games, using Student Passports to track progress and earn stars toward rewards.

Leadership and Creativity in Action: Mid-day business meetings and end-of-day skits performed at BizTown’s NBC studio will help to build leadership, creativity, and collaboration skills in a dynamic, real-world setting.

The buildout is now complete, featuring custom signage, furnishings, and curriculum materials designed to reflect Mathnasium’s learning centers.

“At Mathnasium, we believe math is a life skill that unlocks countless opportunities,” said Michael Stanfield, CMO of Mathnasium. “This partnership with Junior Achievement allows us to bring that belief to life in a powerful, hands-on way. By stepping into real-world roles, students can see how math drives innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership. It’s about learning to build the confidence to think critically, make smart decisions, and shape their own futures.”

Vendor Partnerships Supporting Mathnasium’s JA BizTown Experience

The development of the Mathnasium storefront at JA BizTown was supported by key vendor partnerships that brought expertise and industry-leading solutions to the project. Stax Payments, a payment technology provider, supplied materials to assist with the center buildout. Accolade, a printing services partner, provided printing services to produce professional signage, curriculum materials, and promotional assets. Together, these vendors played a critical role in delivering an authentic, engaging, and professional environment for students participating in the JA BizTown program.

