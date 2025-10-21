Rusty Taco Names Sherry Elbow as Director of Marketing

October 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – Rusty Taco has announced the appointment of Sherry Elbow as its new Director of Marketing. With more than two decades of experience in the restaurant industry and a history of executive-level leadership, Elbow brings a proven track record of developing marketing strategies that align operational execution with consumer insights to drive brand awareness. In her new role, she will spearhead integrated marketing initiatives to strengthen the brand’s presence and accelerate growth through creative campaigns and digital strategy.

“Joining the Rusty Taco team is the perfect next step in my career. As a Dallas local, I’ve known the brand for years, and it has an incredible foundation built on fresh ingredients and a genuine love for bringing people together,” said Elbow. “My goal is to harness that authenticity and pair it with strategic, insight-driven marketing that bolsters brand awareness and supports our franchisees in local markets.”

Prior to joining Rusty Taco, Elbow served as Chief Marketing Officer at Elysian Capital, where she led growth and brand development initiatives for healthcare and hospitality concepts. Before that, she served as Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s Senior Director of Marketing, where her restaurant career first began years earlier as Director of Marketing. Elbow has also held key marketing roles at Potbelly Sandwich Works, Buffalo Wild Wings, and TGI Fridays, building a diverse background across restaurant and retail brands. She brings a deep passion for brand storytelling that enhances the guest experience and drives demand. As Rusty Taco’s new Director of Marketing, she is focused on refining marketing strategies and ensuring the brand’s core values continue to shine through every guest interaction.

