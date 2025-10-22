SpringGreen Franchise Legacy Continues with Second-Generation Ownership in Kersey, PA

October 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // Kersey, PA – SpringGreen is proud to announce that Tim and Christine Ruffner have officially taken ownership of the Kersey, Pennsylvania franchise, continuing a family legacy that began in 1985 with Tim’s parents, Cheryl and Don Ruffner.

For nearly 40 years, the Ruffner family has built a business known for its reliability, quality service, and genuine care for customers. As Cheryl retires, Tim and Christine are stepping in to carry that legacy forward, keeping the business rooted in family and community.

“SpringGreen has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember,” said Tim Ruffner. “My parents showed me the importance of hard work and customer satisfaction. Christine and I are proud to continue what they started and grow the business they built.”

Tim has worked in the green industry most of his life, starting his own outdoor maintenance business in 1998 and learning firsthand how to provide excellent service and build lasting customer relationships. Christine brings strong leadership and people skills from her background in management and human resources. Together, they take a hands-on approach—working alongside their employees, recognizing great performance, and creating a positive, family-focused environment.

“Our goal is to take care of our customers and our team,” said Christine Ruffner. “We show up every day ready to work, and we treat every lawn like it’s our own. This business has always been about family, and that’s something we want to keep at its heart.”

Brad Johnson, President of SpringGreen, shared his support for the Ruffners as they continue the family tradition:

“It’s always special to see second-generation ownership within our franchise network. The Ruffner’s represent everything that makes SpringGreen successful—commitment, integrity, and community pride. After nearly 40 years in business, it’s inspiring to see this legacy continue under Tim and Christine’s leadership.”

SOURCE SpringGreen

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.