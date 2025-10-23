Batteries Plus Expands in Rhode Island, Massachusetts with 3-Unit Franchise Deal

October 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // WARWICK, RI, – Batteries Plus announced today a three-unit development deal including the brand’s debut in the state of Rhode Island. The deal comes from franchising family Joe, Karen, and Josh Britland, who have owned and operated the Batteries Plus store in Seekonk, MA since late 2023.

“This region has been a strong performer for Batteries Plus with a customer base that values quality service, reliability, and expertise,” said Victor Daher, Vice President of Global Franchise Development for Batteries Plus. “The Britland family perfectly represents what we look for in franchise partners: hands-on operators with a passion for their community and a commitment to building lasting customer relationships. We look forward to seeing them lead the brand’s expansion into Rhode Island.”

Although the Britland family officially became franchise owners two years ago, their connection to Batteries Plus dates back over a decade. In 2013, Josh Britland joined the Seekonk store as an associate, bringing with him an extensive background in automotive mechanics that translated seamlessly into his role with the store. He quickly rose to the position of manager, a title he held for nearly 10 years until the franchise owner approached Josh with an offer for him and his family to purchase the store.

“Being able to not only own a Batteries Plus store, but having this opportunity to expand and do it all alongside my family is fulfilling a long-time dream of mine,” said Josh Britland. “Batteries Plus is the only job where I truly enjoy coming to work. Every day is different, and I love helping people.

Josh will continue to oversee day-to-day store and sales operations, while Joe and Karen manage strategies and financial planning behind the scenes. Christopher will join the commercial sales side of the team – a sector of the business that’s quickly growing as more local organizations and municipalities turn to Batteries Plus for reliable power solutions. Matt, meanwhile, is already training in-store and fine-tuning his expertise in phone repair and customer service as he prepares to support his family’s expanding operations.

SOURCE Batteries Plus

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.