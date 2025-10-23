Goldfish Swim School Signs Lease Agreement in Yorba Linda, Calif.

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC, franchise group Swimergy4 Yorba Linda, LLC, led by Parag Mehta, has signed a lease agreement to open a Goldfish Swim School in Yorba Linda, California.

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water.

The Yorba Linda location will feature a state-of-the-art, shiver-free 90-degree pool, a viewing area for parents and a tropical-themed facility designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for kids and parents alike. With Goldfish Swim School's unique curriculum and small class sizes, children will be able to develop essential swim skills, build confidence and have fun in the water.

It will be the second of three Goldfish Swim School locations for the franchise group, which opened a location in Santa Ana in August, with another in development in Orange County.

"My motivation as a Goldfish Swim School franchise owner is knowing that every day, we're potentially saving lives. Children leave our classes happy and engaged while transforming into confident swimmers," said Mehta. "We've seen tremendous success since opening our Santa Ana Goldfish swim school, and we look forward to bringing fun and life-saving water safety education to even more families with our upcoming Yorba Linda school."

Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary curriculum, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using a philosophy of play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school's No. 1 focus and main priority is always the same — educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

"Parag and his team are ideal franchise owners because of their passion and commitment to kids and water safety," said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. "The Yorba Linda Goldfish Swim School will meet an important need in the community, and we look forward to the opening of our fourth California location."

The new Yorba Linda school is scheduled to open in late fall of 2026.

SOURCE Goldfish Swim School

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.