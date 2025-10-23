Hounds Town USA Set to Open in Fayetteville

October 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.— Tails are wagging in Fayetteville as Hounds Town USA announces its newest location set to open on October 25. The facility will offer doggy daycare, boarding, and spa services to pet owners throughout Northern Fayetteville and surrounding communities.

The Fayetteville location will be owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Kristi Bennett and Aric Allen. Kristi brings an extensive background in real estate, specifically in new home sales, where her dedication to client care has earned her a strong reputation in her community. Before entering real estate, she spent years in the hospitality industry at several high-end, 5-star resorts. Aric is a U.S. Navy veteran who now works as a Federal Civilian within the Department of Defense. Throughout his career, he has supported special operations worldwide, completing seven deployments totaling three years overseas. Together, their complementary skills in leadership, sales, technology, and operations will shape a top-tier experience for both pets and their owners.

“We saw a real opportunity to bring something special to Northern Fayetteville,” said Kristi. “Our goal is to create a place where dogs can have fun and feel safe, and where pet parents know their pups are getting the best care without all the extra fees and complications. We want to make it easy for families to trust us with their dogs and feel good about the experience.”

Kristi and Aric are passionate about giving back to their community and plan to partner with local rescue groups to help socialize and foster dogs to help them find their forever homes. Kristi will oversee daily operations, while Aric will provide additional support, ensuring a warm and welcoming experience for both two- and four-legged guests.

“Kristi and Aric represent what Hounds Town is all about, people with heart, integrity, and a deep love for dogs and their community,” said Rob Flanagan, CEO of Hounds Town USA. Their backgrounds in service, hospitality, and care make them the perfect fit to bring the Hounds Town experience to Fayetteville.”

â€‹â€‹Hounds Town services include interactive dog daycare, pet boarding, and stress-free spa services. Overseen by a team of dog management experts, dogs are able to play all day, providing both physical and mental stimulation, with a group of dogs that match their size and temperament for safe and fun socialization, guaranteeing a Hounds Town Hangover when pets go home. Hounds Town has a no-breed discrimination policy, making it easier for all pet owners to find reliable care.

