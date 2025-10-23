Potbelly Introduces New French Toast Cookie

October 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO – Potbelly is bringing all the breakfast goodness to its signature sweet treat lineup with the launch of its limited-time French Toast Cookie.

Available beginning Monday, October 27, the French Toast Cookie is Potbelly’s take on the beloved morning meal, with flavors of sweet maple and cinnamon baked into a delightful treat. But fans will need to act fast, as this cookie will only be available for a limited time while supplies last.

“This new French Toast cookie is sweet and irresistible,” said Eric Chenel, Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation at Potbelly. “It captures the comfort and flavor of the breakfast classic and can be enjoyed any time of day. It pairs perfectly with any meal or can be enjoyed all on its own.”

Baked fresh in-shop daily, the French Toast Cookie joins a range of taste options at Potbelly, including classics like Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Brownie and Sugar Cookies.

For information on exclusive offers and rewards, Potbelly encourages fans to join the Potbelly Perks program, where they can unlock special offers on the entire menu.

SOURCE Potbelly Corporation

