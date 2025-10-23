Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ Partners with Oracle Lighting to Deliver Premium Automotive Lighting Solutions

October 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // BOCA RATON, Fla. – Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ has announced a partnership agreement with Oracle Lighting. Through this collaboration, franchisees will gain streamlined access to over 25 years of design and development expertise, allowing consistency across the system.

“Our franchisees represent Tint World in their local markets, so giving them direct access to premium products and expertise is essential,” said Charles Bonfiglio, Founder and CEO of Tint World. “This collaboration with Oracle Lighting delivers a reliable, system-wide solution for advanced automotive lighting. This partnership ensures that we can offer cutting-edge upgrades that enhance the customer experience while building stronger product offerings across every community we serve.”

This collaboration highlights Tint World’s commitment to strengthening its network and creating consistency across the system.

“At Oracle Lighting, we’ve built our reputation on delivering innovative, high-quality lighting solutions that enhance both performance and style,” said Tiffanie Hartenstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Oracle Lighting. “This partnership with Tint World allows us to extend that commitment to an even broader audience, giving franchisees reliable access to our products while ensuring drivers everywhere can experience the quality, safety, and customization Oracle is known for.”

Oracle Lighting’s catalog includes headlights, taillights, fog lights, halo kits, off-road lighting, LED accent lights, and custom lighting accessories, all designed to elevate style, safety, and performance. With a streamlined design-to-support process and an industry-leading warranty, Oracle provides Tint World franchisees with dependable, high-quality solutions that can be tailored to meet the diverse needs of their customers.

