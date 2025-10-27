Perspire Sauna Studio Appoints Caroline Linton as Chief Marketing Officer

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Perspire Sauna Studio announced the appointment of Caroline Linton as Chief Marketing Officer. Linton will oversee brand strategy, integrated marketing, consumer growth, and franchise development marketing.

Linton brings deep category expertise in wellness brands including Pure Barre and STRIDE Fitness. She has a track record of translating health and fitness modalities into clear, consumer-friendly narratives, including spearheading national launches for Takeya hydration products into all Target retail doors. Before her career in marketing, Linton was a Division I volleyball player at UC Irvine, an experience she credits with instilling the competitive drive and discipline that have shaped her approach to leadership and brand marketing.

At Perspire, she will lead the company's omnichannel marketing playbook, elevating the guest journey from discovery to membership, while partnering closely with operations and franchise development to support consistent studio experiences system-wide.

"Perspire combines the latest innovations in infrared sauna technology with an approachable guest experience," said Caroline Linton, CMO. "I'm excited to champion our members, celebrate franchisee success, and expand brand awareness of the tangible benefits of infrared sauna, red-light therapy, and contrast therapy."

"Caroline's experience scaling beloved wellness concepts and her instinct for brand storytelling makes her the right leader to guide Perspire's next chapter," said Lee Braun, Founder & CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "As demand for recovery, stress relief, and longevity continues to surge, Caroline will help more people discover how simple, science-backed rituals fit into everyday life."

SOURCE Perspire Sauna Studio

