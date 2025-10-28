Free Car Washes at Bellevue Tommy’s Express

October 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, MI—Tommy’s Express welcomes the community on Friday, October 31, to celebrate the opening of its newest location in Bellevue, Nebraska. Located near China Buffet Mongolian Grill, guests are invited to enjoy a free car wash from Friday through Sunday, November 2, to mark the occasion.

Tommy’s Express locations are carefully designed from the ground up with a focus on sustainability and customer experience. Using recycled materials and featuring signature floor-to-ceiling windows and a transparent roof, each site provides a bright, modern environment that transforms a routine car wash into a welcoming and enjoyable experience. The new state-of-the-art facility in Bellevue features premium amenities, including free floor mat washers and high-powered vacuum stations, to ensure every part of your vehicle is spotless.

Guests can also sign up for the TommyClub Unlimited Wash Membership through the Tommy’s Express app, offering convenience, value, and quick service. Using advanced license plate recognition technology, members enjoy smooth automatic entry and access to four customizable wash packages designed to fit various needs and budgets.

SOURCE Tommy’s Express

