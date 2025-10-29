Perkins American Food Co. Settles the Great Turkey Debate

October 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA – Perkins American Food Co. is leaning into the holiday season with new offerings designed to bring families together, and elevate turkey to its rightful place at the table.

Perkins is introducing in-house roasted, hand-carved turkey for an even fresher, more flavorful experience. While the fan-favorite Holiday Turkey Dinner remains a cherished staple, Perkins is adding festive new ways to enjoy it with the debut of the NEW Turkey Gobbler Sandwich and NEW Monte Cristo Pancake Flip. Additionally, Perkins is launching new premium holiday teas including Cranberry Tea and Cranberry half & half.

“At Perkins, we’ve been bringing families together over comforting holiday meals for decades,” said Kimberly Bean, VP of Marketing for Perkins American Food Co. “The new holiday menu highlights our continued leadership in the family dining segment by providing homestyle, high-value meals that meet the needs of dine-in and on-the-go guests alike. Whether celebrating with a traditional turkey dinner or trying one of our new festive creations, our guests can count on our signature hospitality and the comforting flavors that make Perkins feel like home.”

Gobble, Gobble, Gobble, and Flip Into the Holidays Perkins is serving up comfort in every form this season with its seasonal turkey lineup and two new limited-time Pancake Flips that bring both sweet and savory holiday cheer. Available now for a limited time at participating Perkins locations, these dishes offer breakfast, lunch and dinner options designed to bring comfort and convenience to guests throughout the day. Enjoy them before they fly off the menu.

Monte Cristo Flip: Like brunch dressed up for the holidays. Fresh-roasted turkey, diced ham, and melty Swiss cheese folded inside Perkins famous buttermilk pancakes, finished with a dusting of powdered sugar and a drizzle of raspberry sauce. Served with a choice of breakfast potatoes, fruit and maple syrup for sweet-meets-savory comfort in every bite.

Cranberry Pecan Flip: Like dessert for breakfast. This holiday-ready indulgence pairs tart cranberries and crunchy pecans with Perkins classic pancakes for a perfect festive treat.

Bacon & Cheddar Pancake Flip: Returning to the menu, this savory favorite features crispy potato pancakes folded with Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and fluffy scrambled eggs, topped with a dollop of sour cream.

Holiday Turkey Dinner: Back by popular demand, the Holiday Turkey Dinner brings all the cozy, nostalgic flavors of Thanksgiving to your table without the prep or cleanup required. Guests can savor tender, in-house roasted and hand-carved turkey piled on a bed of stuffing, nestled beside fluffy mashed potatoes with rich gravy, crisp green beans, and a touch of cranberry sauce.

Turkey Gobbler Sandwich: For those craving comfort you can hold in your hands, the new Turkey Gobbler Sandwich does the trick. Fresh-roasted turkey carved in-house is layered with savory stuffing and cranberry mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with fries or tots and a side of cranberry sauce, this sandwich packs festive flavor in every bite.

Feast with Comfort and Ease

The holidays are meant to be joyful, but somehow stress always finds its way into the kitchen. This year, Perkins American Food Co. is helping families and friends celebrate with ease thanks to its new Celebration Feasts, a complete holiday meal designed to make hosting simple, satisfying, and stress-free.

Each Perkins Celebration Feast serves 10 people and offers the perfect balance of convenience, value, and abundance. Guests can choose between three comforting seasonal options, Oven Roasted Turkey, Grilled Ham, or a combo of both! Each served with classic Perkins sides and packaged for effortless transport. It’s everything you need for a festive table without the hassle of cooking from scratch.

In addition to the new Celebration Feasts, guests can enjoy the Turkey Family Meal, a smaller meal option perfect for families looking for the same comforting holiday flavors without hosting a full gathering. These offerings continue to meet guests wherever they are, whether celebrating in the restaurant or bringing the taste of comfort directly to their home table.

SOURCE Perkins American Food Co.

