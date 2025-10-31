Potbelly Twice as Nice with Delicious BOGO Deal on National Sandwich Day

October 31, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO – Potbelly is celebrating National Sandwich Day with double the toasty deliciousness. Plus, with the debut of its all-new, freshly rolled warm wraps, there’s more to love than ever before.

On Monday, November 3, Potbelly fans can grab a free Original Sandwich or Wrap with the purchase of any Big or Original Sandwich or Wrap. Whether you share the extra Potbelly sandwich or wrap with a friend, or save it to enjoy later, there's no better place to be on National Sandwich Day.

This deal is Potbelly’s way of commemorating the one day that was practically made for its legendary sandwich lineup. Whether it’s A Wreck, the Italian, or one of the brand’s latest stars like the Southwest Avo Wrap or Chicken Bacon Wrap, every fan-favorite is on the table. And yes, now any sandwich can be made as a wrap.

“There’s no doubt National Sandwich Day is our favorite day of the year,” said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “We’re celebrating our fans with a deal that lets them double up on their favorites or try something new from our lineup, like our all-new Warm Wraps. It’s our way of showing appreciation for our fans that continue to make Potbelly their go-to sandwich shop.”

SOURCE Potbelly Corporation

###

