O’Charley’s Gives Back for Veterans Day with Complimentary Meal and Fundraiser

November 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE – O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is proud to once again recognize the service and sacrifice of America’s heroes this Veterans Day with a complimentary meal for veterans and active-duty military, as well as a fundraiser benefiting The Folded Flag Foundation (Folded Flag).

From Nov. 3 to 11, guests can show their support by donating $5 to Folded Flag, a nonprofit organization providing educational scholarships and support grants to the spouses and children of fallen service members. In return, guests will receive a $5 off $20 coupon valid for their next visit, dine-in or online, through Dec. 21. All donations will go directly to Folded Flag to benefit these deserving families.

In addition to the fundraiser, O’Charley’s will offer a free entrée to all veterans and active military with valid ID from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Nov. 10 and 11. Guests dining in can choose any entrée from the Daily Dinner Deals Menu, which includes:

Salisbury Steak – An 8 oz. Salisbury steak topped with savory brown gravy, Cajun onions and mushrooms, and fried onion tanglers. Served with two sides

Shrimp Scampi – A generous helping of shrimp tossed with linguini noodles in house-made scampi sauce, topped with tomatoes, red pepper flakes, and shaved parmesan.

Teriyaki Chicken – Two marinated chicken breasts topped with teriyaki glaze and a grilled pineapple ring. Served with rice and one side.

Tuscany Chicken – Two grilled chicken breasts topped with spinach, tomatoes, onion, and garlic, served on a bed of alfredo linguini and topped with shaved parmesan.

Chipotle Pork Loin – Tender pork loin marinated in a flavorful citrus, garlic Mojo marinade and topped with our citrus chipotle sauce and green onions. Served with two sides.

Veterans and active-duty military who visit on Nov. 10 or Nov. 11 will also receive a $5 reward card, valid for their next visit to O’Charley’s.

