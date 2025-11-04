Batteries Plus Expands Texas Footprint with 5-Unit Franchise Agreement in Dallas and Houston

November 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS / HOUSTON, Texas – Batteries Plus has signed a new franchise agreement with a Texas-based team of experienced operators. Partners Brad Rodman, Ryan Galvez, and Troy Kyle are set to open three stores in the Houston area and two stores in the Northeast Dallas area.

The new partnership brings together three entrepreneurs, each with a unique background in franchise and business ownership:

Galvez oversaw nine optical franchise locations and is a former a project manager in the chemical engineering sector

Rodman is a veteran multi-unit owner and operator with extensive franchise experience in the optical, food, and restaurant spaces, including Nothing Bundt Cakes and Blaze Pizza

Kyle has spent two decades leading outside sales and operating multiple companies in Texas

Galvez first started building businesses in the healthcare compliance space, before connecting with Rodman through their work expanding the optical franchise brand.

“Our backgrounds in franchising and operational leadership have taught us that success depends on teamwork, versatility, and a willingness to handle both strategy and hands-on work,” said Galvez. “We get stuff done, and Batteries Plus gives us the support and flexibility to master every part of the business.”

Each new location will employ four-to-six team members, generating over 30 new jobs across the two markets. Beyond powering Texas businesses, the stores will provide residents with a local hub for device repairs, key fob replacements, lighting upgrades, and customized energy solutions.

