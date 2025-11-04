Del Taco Introduces New “Micro Meal” — Small Size, Big Flavor, Just $2.99

November 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAKE FOREST, Calif. – Craving just a little something? Del Taco has it covered. Introducing the Micro Meal — a limited-time, bite-sized meal deal that proves good things really do come in small packages.

Available Nov. 3 through 23, the Micro Meal features a Micro Beef & Cheddar Burrito, 7 to 10 Crinkle-Cut Fries and one Donut Bite, all packed into a single portion box for just $2.99. It’s everything fans love about Del: bold flavor, great value and everyday convenience.

“As more people look for meals that fit lighter appetites or mindful eating routines, whether they’re practicing portion control or following GLP-1-inspired habits, we wanted to create a quick and easy option that delivers Del flavor in a small, smart way,” said Sarah McAloon, interim president of Del Taco. “The Micro Meal lets guests enjoy a little bit of everything they love for a little bit of money.”

The new Micro Meal underscores Del Taco’s commitment to offering fresh food at a great price. Whether it’s a quick afternoon pick-me-up, late-night bite or smaller meal that still satisfies, the Micro Meal serves up Del’s bold flavors in a new, small-sized way.

