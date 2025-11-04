Zips Cleaners Supports Veteran Service Organizations To Honor Military Veterans in November, Launches New Ongoing Military Discounts

November 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAVAGE, Md. – To honor service members and veterans throughout the month of November, ZIPS Cleaners is supporting the military-connected community in multiple ways. The chain of convenient, low-priced dry cleaner and laundry locations is offering a 10 percent discount off the dry cleaning and laundering of military uniforms for active-duty service members and veterans. Additional discounts are being offered at participating locations. The company also announced that it will celebrate Veterans Day by donating 1 percent of all sales on November 11 to Wounded Warrior Project.

Headquartered near Baltimore, ZIPS is also supporting the National Football League’s “Salute to Service” by highlighting the program through media promotions during November games of the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders. Salute to Service honors, empowers and connects with U.S. service members, veterans and their families. Since 2011, the initiative has raised more than $75 million through its partnerships with leading veteran service organizations.

These November activations are a sampling of the military initiatives ZIPS Cleaners has in place for supporting national veteran service organizations. The company has long been providing free American flag cleaningpartnership with the Armed Services YMCA through which it makes a donation to the national nonprofit for each flag cleaned. This program runs through Veterans Day. In observance of National Day of Service and Remembrance, ZIPS also donated 1 percent of sales on 9/11, Patriot Day, to Tunnel to Towers.

“It has been a long-held tradition at ZIPS to demonstrate our pride in our great country through our free flag-cleaning service,” said Mary Ann Donaghy, chief marketing and customer experience officer for ZIPS. “We’ll help keep flags flying proudly for all our customers, all year long.

“ZIPS is proud to support VSOs in furthering their missions,” Donaghy added, “and we are particularly honored to support the Armed Services YMCA, Tunnel to Towers, Wounded Warrior Project and the NFL’s Salute to Service to show our appreciation for all they do to help enhance the lives of our military members, veterans and their families. We look forward to exploring more opportunities with these and other organizations to create initiatives that help improve the lives of our military-connected communities.”

