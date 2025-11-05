Pizza Factory Relocates Longtime Phelan Restaurant to New Location on Phelan Road

November 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // PHELAN, Calif. – After nearly 40 years of serving hand-tossed pizzas and heartfelt hospitality, longtime Pizza Factory owners Kim and Brian Lombardi are giving their community something new to celebrate.

Husband-and-wife duo Kim and Brian Lombardi have relocated their beloved Phelan restaurant to a new home at 4264 Phelan Road, officially open as of November 4. The refreshed space features a modern design, a full liquor license, and an expanded game room designed for families and friends to gather.

The upgraded restaurant combines Pizza Factory’s welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere with modern touches and expanded beverage offerings, including crafted cocktails, specialty martinis, and a secret-menu drink called “The Italian Flag.”

“This move is a continuation of the relationships and memories we’ve built since we served our first slice in 1986,” said Kim Lombardi. “We’ve watched families grow up here, and we’ve welcomed new neighbors. We’re confident everyone will love the new space, and we’ll be able to cherish many more years of pizza, laughter and real connection.”

Beyond the kitchen, Kim and Brian have made community involvement a daily priority. From hosting Chamber of Commerce meetings to donating pizzas for youth football fundraisers, the Lombardis make it their mission to bring people together. They’ve supported countless local events through partnerships with groups like the Hillside Community Church and continue to help raise funds for area schools and sports teams.

The Phelan Pizza Factory will feature a full menu of fresh, never-frozen hand-tossed pizzas, pastas, wings, sandwiches, and salads. In addition to dine-in service, the Phelan location will also offer carryout and catering options, providing a convenient choice for everything from family dinners to community events.

