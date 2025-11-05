Retro Fitness Kicks Off #LockIn Your Fitness Promotion with $0 to Join

November 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Retro Fitness is rolling out the #LockIn Your Fitness deal, offering $0 enrollment and full access to its Ultimate Membership perks ahead of the new year.

From November 3 through December 28, guests can join or upgrade to the Ultimate Membership and unlock the full Retro Fitness experience. Members enjoy access to every location nationwide, plus unlimited tanning, unlimited HydroMassage, and energizing group exercise classes, all designed to help them start the new year feeling their best.

“We know that finding the right fitness routine can be challenging, especially during the busy holiday season,” said Kim Gouch, Chief Brand Officer of Retro Fitness. “The #LockIn Your Fitness deal gives guests the chance to experience our Ultimate Membership benefits without barriers and see firsthand how Retro Fitness supports every step of their exercise journey. Our goal is to make fitness accessible, motivating, and fun for everyone who walks through our doors.”

A leader in the high-value, low-price fitness sector, Retro Fitness delivers an exceptional fitness experience at an unbeatable value. Members enjoy access to state-of-the-art Matrix equipment, full-body Red Light Therapy, a nutrient-focused Smoothie Bar that’s open to the public, and the Zen Den, a mindfulness-driven space for relaxation, full body massage and muscle recovery — all designed to support a complete and inclusive approach to exercise, fitness and health.

SOURCE Retro Fitness

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.