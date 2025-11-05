Subway® Grows Presence in Spain and Portugal Through Expanded Master Franchise Agreements with Grupo Vierci

November 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // MADRID - Subway® has announced the expansion of its master franchisee portfolio with Grupo Vierci, the current master franchisee in Paraguay and Uruguay, to accelerate the brands growth in Spain and Portugal. This milestone marks Subway’s first intercontinental master franchisee with operations across two regions.

The expanded relationship builds on the group’s performance in South America, where it began its partnership with Subway in Uruguay in 2023 and in Paraguay in 2024. In both markets, the group has consistently maintained high standards of quality and service, laying the foundation for its entry into Europe.

With 20 years of experience in multi-brand management in the quick-service restaurant sector, Grupo Vierci operates more than 300 restaurants in North and South America, and their expertise and operational excellence will help strengthen Subway’s presence in one of Europe’s most competitive food service markets.

“We are delighted to continue growing alongside Grupo Vierci in Spain and Portugal,” says Tracy Gehlan, President of Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Subway. “With a proven track record as Subway’s master franchisee in Paraguay and Uruguay, the Grupo Vierci team knows the business and is ideally positioned to drive growth and attract more guests in the region.”

Grupo Vierci will continue to rollout the Fresh Forward 2.0 design and advance the brands digital journey in both new and existing locations, focusing on operational efficiency and the guest experience.

“We are extremely proud to strengthen our relationship with Subway and bring our expertise to the European market,” says Elías Yanho, Director of the Quick Service Restaurant Division at Grupo Vierci. “Our success in Paraguay and Uruguay will be the foundation on which we operate, manage and expand the brand in Spain and Portugal, offering consumers on the Iberian Peninsula even more of what they love about Subway.”

As a sign of its commitment to the Iberian market and talent development, Grupo Vierci plans to create over 200 local jobs in Spain and Portugal initially, with continued workforce growth expected over the next decade. In addition, Paraguayan professionals will have the opportunity to join Grupo Vierci’s teams in Spain and Portugal, facilitating knowledge sharing and cross-market collaboration.

SOURCE Subway® Restaurants

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.