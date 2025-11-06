Former Club Pilates Franchisees Ink Franchise Deal with GLO30

November 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // RALEIGH, NC – GLO30 is excited to announce a development agreement with seasoned franchise operator Chris Pelnik. With a proven track record in the health and wellness industry and former multi-unit franchisee of Club Pilates— Pelnik will bring up to 25 locations of GLO30’s skincare experience to Raleigh-Durham.

With deep experience in franchise development and customer experience, Pelnik is well-positioned to establish GLO30 as North Carolina’s go-to destination for skincare. The expansion will introduce GLO30’s skincare studios to growing markets such as Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Apex, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Asheville, and Wilmington, among others.

“Chris represents exactly the kind of experienced, high-caliber operator we’re proud to partner with,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “His success with Club Pilates proves he knows how to scale wellness concepts.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chris to the GLO30 family,” said Dr. Arleen Lamba, Founder and CEO of GLO30. “His proven experience in scaling health and wellness franchises, paired with his deep understanding of customer service and brand growth, make him the perfect partner.”

SOURCE Fransmart

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.