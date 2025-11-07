Tommy’s Express Locations Honoring Veterans

November 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, MI—In honor of Veterans Day, Tommy’s Express Car Wash will offer free car washes to all veterans and active-duty military personnel on Tuesday, November 11. This marks the eighth consecutive year the national franchise has extended this gesture of gratitude to those who serve and have served our country.

“Veterans Day gives us the opportunity to honor the men and women who have dedicated themselves to defending our freedoms,” said Ryan Essenburg, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Tommy’s Express. “Offering a free wash is a small way we can show our appreciation.”

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can redeem a complimentary WORKS wash by using the cashier lane at any participating Tommy’s Express location. Additionally, sites will offer complimentary detail kits as a token of appreciation for their service.

SOURCE Tommy’s Express

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.