Robeks to Open Soon in Avon, Connecticut

November 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // AVON, Conn. – Robeks is set to open its newest location in Avon in early January 2026. The location will be a part of the new development on Route 44 alongside businesses including Jersey Mike’s, Teriyaki Madness, and PeoplesBank.

The Avon location will be owned and operated by Saffron Group, a seasoned investment group with experience across a range of business sectors. The team is eager to introduce Robeks to the Avon community.

“We’re thrilled to bring Robeks to Avon and introduce the community to a brand that truly reflects our passion for health, wellness, and great taste,” said Ron Mistry, Managing Director of Saffron Group. “With its high visibility and strong mix of co-tenants, this location is perfectly positioned to become a go-to stop for anyone seeking a refreshing smoothie, a nutritious snack, or a wholesome meal on the go.”

Guests can look forward to a wide range of signature smoothies like the popular Strawnana Berry and 800 LB Gorilla, along with freshly pressed juices and hearty artisan toasts topped with fresh avocado and other premium ingredients. The Avon shop will also feature the brand’s newest menu addition, Harmonious Bites, five warm handheld food options designed to pair perfectly with any Robeks smoothie or juice.

“Robeks has built a loyal following in Connecticut and beyond by staying true to what people want, fresh ingredients, vibrant flavors, and better choices made easy,” said David Rawnsley, President of Robeks. “We’re excited to see the Saffron Group continue that momentum in Avon and share our fresh, innovative offerings with the community.”

