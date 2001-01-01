Precision Tune Auto Care Franchise Opportunity

Servicing More Than 1.5 Million Customers Per Year Precision Tune Auto Care has been in the automotive aftermarket business for more than 40 years. We know the industry and we make it easy for you to open and operate a successful auto repair franchise by giving you the tools you need. The automotive aftermarket service and repair industry is a growing business with enormous potential. Automotive Industry Facts: The “specialty” automotive aftermarket is the fastest growing franchise category, with a 2-5% growth per year.

In 2017, the DIFM (Do IT For Me) service and repair segment increased to $229.4 Billion.”

There are 270 billion serviceable vehicles on the U.S. roadways today.

Every year, $60+ billion in vehicle maintenance goes unperformed.

The average consumer spends $700 per year on automotive diagnostics, scheduled maintenance and repair.

The average age of vehicles continues to increase, with passenger cars increasing from 9.1 years (2007) to 11.8 years (2017). Light Trucks increased from 8.5 years to 11.6 years in the same time period.

The DIFM (Do It For Me) market continues to grow; automotive service facilities are capturing $8 out of every $10 being spent on auto care.

89% of female motorists are involved in the decision to purchase maintenance and repairs; more than 2/3 take the vehicle in for service themselves. Sources: 1AAIA Aftermarket Fact Book 2018; 2Packaged Facts (1999), a publication of Kalorama Information, LLC;3ACA The 2017 Digital Factbook(2016); 4AAIA Female Motorist Study (2004); 5AAIA Aftermarket Fact Book 2010 Precision Tune Auto Care began as a small tune up shop in Beaumont, TX in 1976 and has grown to more than 320 service centers operating in six countries. We are a recognized world leader in the automotive service industry and have been a top rated franchise 500 company for more than 30 years! Our service centers provide total car care, performing diagnostics, scheduled maintenance and auto repairs. We offer the full range of services, from oil changes to engine replacement. Our culture is focused on integrity, vehicle safety and customer care. Helping our franchisees to operate successfully and meet the challenges of today’s marketplace is the top priority for the Precision Tune Auto Care system. We provide them with a proven operating system. As a result, our franchisees have played a major role in the success of Precision Tune Auto Care. Our value proposition includes (but is not limited to) the following: Nearly 40 Years of International Franchise Success

World Class Management, Sales & Technical Training

Turn-Key Marketing & Advertising Programs

National Vendor Partnerships

Proven Proprietary POS System

24/7 Intranet Community

National & Local Support

Powerful Brand Proposition

Proven Business Model

Mechanical Experience Not Required Precision Tune Auto Care is looking for customer focused, ethical business owners. Our franchisees come from many different walks of life. A background in Auto Repair is not needed to run a successful PTAC center. Most of our franchisees were not in the automotive industry prior to joining the Precision Tune Auto Care family. In fact, 26% of the centers in the US are owned by Veterans! Further, 66% of Precision Tune Auto Care locations are owned by multiple unit owners. Financing Available: Precision Tune Auto Care is pleased to provide in-house financing to qualified candidates when purchasing existing centers.