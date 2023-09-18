0% Royalty Fees and 0% Advertising Fees Help Make Freshslice the Fastest-Growing Pizza Chain in North America

Freshslice Pizza has been carving out a name for itself since it was founded in Vancouver, Canada by Ray Russell in 1999. The franchise brand’s market leading pizza-by-the-slice, unlimited toppings at one price, and delivery model make it unique. Top that with

0% royalty fees, 0% advertising fees, and you can see how they have revolutionized the franchise industry. Now the brand is coming to America and looking for franchise partners to help with the expansion.

“We are thrilled to bring Freshslice Pizza to the United States,” said Ray Russel, Founder & CEO. “Our 3-in-1 system meets the evolving needs of our franchisee partners at a fraction of our competitors’ cost.”

The brand’s unique 3-in-1 system creates multiple diverse revenue streams for its franchise operators:

1. Pizza by the slice

2. Unlimited toppings for one price

3. Delivery

With a low cost of entry (as low as $60,000) and no fees for franchisees, operators can expect a 1-year ROI on investment along with a profit margin that is higher than the industry average.

Freshslice comes to America hot on the heels of its successful and continued expansion across Canada. They are now topping more than 100 locations serving more than 20,000 guests each day.

Franchisees joining Freshslice can expect to operate a business that is backed by support at every level. Every franchisee has access to a project management resource, a full time business coach, marketing and advertising materials, and more. Franchise operators are never in business alone.

The company is focused on its vision, values, and culture and is dedicated to partnership, productivity, and efficiency. Freshslice delivers on its promise to offer a ‘Fresh and Friendly Experience; Every Time.’ Franchisees also benefit from the brand’s operational efficiency, including over 20 exclusively invented and designed pieces of equipment built to enhance productivity and streamline workflow for smaller spaces. Finally, Freshslice is dedicated to giving back with a culture that supports families and kids in need in communities through its Freshslice cares charity.

“I consider myself lucky to have a team like Freshslice who have guided me in all aspects of my business, right from training, store setup, operations, and marketing,” said Freshslice franchisee Prabh Bal.

There’s no question Freshslice Pizza is a leading pizza chain known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The menu is thoughtfully designed to feature locally sourced, fresh ingredients, ensuring that every visit is fresh and friendly; every time.

If Freshslice sounds like the kind of investment opportunity that you have been looking for, the brand is actively seeking driven entrepreneurs ready to dive in fulltime. You are wanted as a franchisee partner and together you can make some dough. Visit investinfresh.com, email franchising@freshslice.com or call 604-251-7444 to find out more.