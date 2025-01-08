National Franchise Sales to conduct Live Auction for Pizza Hut Locations

The highly anticipated sale of profitable Pizza Hut locations with over $4.4M post G&A EBITDA across three major markets will culminate in an exciting auction on January 28, 2025. National Franchise Sales (NFS), known for their expertise in franchise M&A and distressed asset transactions, will conduct the auction using its proprietary Live Auction Program (LAP). This innovative approach is designed to maximize value and ensure a transparent and dynamic bidding environment.

Positive Momentum Fuels a Competitive Auction Process

The open bidding process ensures that all pre-qualified, interested parties have an equal opportunity to participate and determine the market value for these assets.

“This is an incredible opportunity for franchisees, investors, and strategic buyers to acquire a significant portfolio of Pizza Hut locations,” said Michael Arrowsmith, who will serve as the auctioneer for the event. “The live auction format fosters real-time competition, which we believe will lead to exceptional results for all stakeholders.”

Leveraging NFS’s Live Auction Program (LAP)

NFS’s proprietary Live Auction Program is a sophisticated tool that has been meticulously developed to optimize outcomes for large-scale franchise sales. With real-time bidding technology and expert facilitation, the LAP ensures a seamless and efficient process. Participants benefit from full transparency, real-time updates, and the ability to make informed decisions during the auction.

The program has proven successful in previous engagements, including significant sales involving Burger King, Jack in the Box, and Papa Johns franchise auctions. The combination of NFS’s industry expertise and the advanced capability of LAP creates an unparalleled auction experience.

Three Markets, Boundless Opportunities

The Pizza Hut locations span three key regions: Illinois and Indiana, Georgia and South Carolina, and Wisconsin. Each market offers unique opportunities for growth and strategic expansion. Potential buyers include existing Pizza Hut franchisees, competitors seeking to expand their footprint, and entrepreneurs interested in repurposing the assets for alternative concepts.

The flexibility of the auction process allows for bids on individual stores, groups of locations, or the entire portfolio, catering to a diverse range of investment strategies.

Qualified Bidders Ensuring a Secure Process

The live auction will be attended exclusively by pre-qualified bidders who have provided their information to NFS beforehand. This pre-registration process ensures that all participants meet the necessary criteria, creating a secure and professional environment for the auction. NFS’s thorough vetting process guarantees that every bidder is well-prepared and serious about acquiring these assets.

For Further Information Contact National Franchise Sales nationalfranchisesales.com