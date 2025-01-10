Ziggi's Coffee: A Triumphant 2024 Year in Review

In 2024, Ziggi’s Coffee reached a series of remarkable milestones, cementing its reputation as one of America’s fastest growing and beloved specialty coffee franchises. From the celebration of its 20th anniversary to achieving its 100th store milestone, the year has been filled with significant accomplishments that highlight the brand's ongoing success.

Milestones and Growth

This year, Ziggi’s Coffee proudly opened its 100th store in Brighton, Colorado, a meaningful milestone in the same state where the journey began in 2004.

2004. The occasion was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring co-founders Brandon and Camrin Knudsen. The Brighton location symbolizes both the brand’s Colorado roots and its vision for the future as Ziggi’s continues its rapid expansion. By the end of 2024, Ziggi’s is set to open 26new locations, bringing its presence to over 100 communities nationwide.

Ziggi’s also achieved a landmark franchise agreement—the largest in its history—to open 50 new stores in Atlanta, Georgia, further solidifying its growth trajectory.

Celebrating 20 Years

In its 20th anniversary year, Ziggi’s Coffee reflected on two decades of serving quality beverages and fostering connections within communities. Since its founding in Longmont, Colorado, the brand has grown into a trusted coffee shop and beverage brand known for its handcrafted drinks, welcoming atmosphere, and commitment to customer service.

Award-Winning Excellence

Ziggi’s Coffee was named the Best Coffee Drive-Thru of 2024 by USA Today, an honor reflecting its dedication to convenience, quality, and customer experience. This accolade, driven by customer votes, underscores Ziggi’s success in building a loyal following. The company also earned a spot on the Restaurant Business Future 50 list, recognizing it as one of the most promising fast-growing food and beverage franchises in the country.

Innovation and Community Engagement

2024 saw the re-launch of the Ziggi’s Rewards app, offering customers a streamlined loyalty program and access to exclusive offers. The app helped drive customer engagement, with thousands of members earning rewards for their purchases. Ziggi’s also celebrated its customers with events like Free Drink Days, during which thousands of beverages were served nationwide.

Looking Ahead

As Ziggi’s Coffee looks to 2025, it aims to continue its rapid growth, expand its presence into new states, and further enhance its reputation as a community-focused, innovative coffee franchise. With a strong foundation built over the past 20 years, Ziggi’s is poised for even greater achievements in the years to come.

Thank You, Customers!

Ziggi’s success would not be possible without the support of its loyal customers and dedicated franchisees. Here’s to another year of brewing success and making every moment memorable.