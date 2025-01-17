Coyote Ugly Eyes Franchise Growth with Bold Expansion Plans in North America

Internationally renowned Coyote Ugly Saloon, celebrated for its high-energy atmosphere and powerhouse brand appeal, is ramping up to expand its footprint in the U.S. and Canada.

With its unique global appeal and proven business model, the world-renowned bar concept remains hungry for growth, forging ahead with plans to expand its North American presence in strategic markets as one of the most compelling franchise opportunities in the hospitality sector.

What Separates Coyote Ugly from the Rest?

Closing in on 30 worldwide locations, Coyote Ugly’s enduring success lies in the brand’s ability to evolve while delivering a consistent and authentic experience. Whether in New York, Texas, or internationally, each location embodies the same authentic vibe with regional flavor that connects to their local communities and builds on the saloon’s loyal following.

CEO and founder Liliana "Lil" Lovell, who launched Coyote Ugly as a humble dive bar in New York City in 1993, sums up the staying power of the iconic legacy brand best:

“There are a million concepts that have female bartenders, but the beauty about ours is that we have a movie and a TV show that has provided a lot of enlightenment to people,” Lovell recently shared on the podcast Restaurant Owners Uncorked. “What makes us different is how we can control our branding, how we have to make sure that when we are franchising, that they're upholding the brand name and the brand concept.”

Entrepreneurs looking to invest in an unmatched brand that thrives on breaking the mold will gain access to a winning franchise blueprint and support that includes:

Unmatched Brand Power: Coyote Ugly enjoys widespread global fame. This established identity gives franchise owners a significant advantage when opening new locations, providing instant recognition and excitement from the start.

Proven Business Model: With scalable, well-engineered systems and simple business model that focuses on entertainment, music, and audience interaction, Coyote Ugly delivers unforgettable experiences that keep loyal patrons coming back. For the right franchisees, this translates into a fun, profitable, and market-dominating business.

Comprehensive Franchise Support: Franchisees benefit from leadership expertise with over 30 years of operational experience. Extensive support includes site selection and design, marketing know-how, and training to ensure each location reflects the brand’s core values and atmosphere. Along with on-site training at a corporate-owned Coyote Ugly in the U.S., the training team also provides on-site support for the Coyote search and staff training.

Resilience in Challenging Times: Coyote Ugly’s distinctive market position has allowed the brand to remain strong no matter the ups and downs facing the hospitality sector.

Finding the Right Fit with Coyote Ugly

With 13 thriving U.S. locations, Coyote Ugly is poised for a new era of North American growth through franchising. The brand seeks to expand with highly qualified partners in targeted U.S. markets known for their vibrant nightlife.

Ideal franchisees are experienced operators with a background in entertainment and a passion for delivering unforgettable experiences.

Do you have what it takes to bring the world’s most famous party to your city? Learn more when you head to coyoteuglysaloon.com/franchising or book a time to connect directly with Angie Kelly, Coyote Ugly’s development coordinator, angiebkelly/coyote-ugly-franchise-interest.