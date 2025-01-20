Hungry Howie's® is a Proven Franchise with Innovation and Franchisee Support at Its Core

Hungry Howie’s has been serving up hot delicious pizza for more than 50 years. The brand has grown to more than 500 stores across 21 states and development officials have their foot on the gas pedal of expansion.

As one of the leading names in the pizza industry, Hungry Howie’s has perfected a franchise system that helps owners succeed thanks to its franchisee support, marketing prowess, and technological innovation. With the brand’s dedication to growth, now is a great time for opportunity seekers to take a hard look at what Hungry Howie’s has to offer.

February 9 is National Pizza Day

Hungry Howie’s is prepared for an uptick in business. Factor in the Super Bowl, and there’s no better example of the brand’s dedication to technology solutions than its Hungry Howie’s® Party Planner. The platform is a simple, mobile-friendly tool that helps customers calculate exactly how many pizzas to order for large get-togethers and parties. It’s a perfect solution for busy hosts and a great way for franchisees to engage with customers.

As Hungry Howie’s Vice President of Marketing and Product Development said, “Our franchisees benefit from marketing and technology innovation, and in the case of the Party Planner, it’s a unique way for Hungry Howie’s to make it easy for customers to plan a party and order our pizza, which in turn creates frequency, benefiting our franchise owners.”

Innovation is a core part of Hungry Howie’s DNA.

The company relies on technology to ensure its franchisees stay ahead of the competition. From the award-winning Howie Rewards® loyalty program, which drives customer frequency and sales, to the Hungry Howie’s mobile app that makes ordering fast and easy, the brand leverages technology to create a seamless customer experience. Franchisees also benefit from a proprietary business management tool that tracks key performance indicators (KPIs), ensuring that units are operating efficiently. Fully integrated systems also enable fast order processing through third-party platforms like DoorDash and Uber Eats, making it easier for customers to get their pizza and for franchisees to keep up with demand.

Marketing is another area where Hungry Howie’s shines.

With a robust, digital-first strategy, the brand is powered by strategic planning and execution from an experienced marketing team that knows how to get the word out. Franchisees benefit from highly targeted marketing campaigns designed specifically for their trade areas, creating a strong local presence and promoting customer loyalty. And with in-house and third-party tech support, a comprehensive loyalty program, and a customer database that powers direct marketing initiatives, Hungry Howie’s ensures that franchisees have the tools they need to succeed.

Training and support are also essential pillars of Hungry Howie’s franchise system.

The company provides hands-on support from experienced operations consultants and offers comprehensive in-person and virtual training programs. Franchisees benefit from online training modules for in-store employees, as well as real estate and construction support to ensure that each new location opens smoothly and efficiently.

As one of the top 10 pizza chains in the country, Hungry Howie’s continues to grow and is looking for motivated franchisees to expand its presence even further. Now is the ideal time to explore a franchise opportunity with a proven leader in the pizza space.

Ready to invest in the future of flavor? Visit Hungry Howie’s Franchising for more information and to find out how you can join the Hungry Howie’s family today.