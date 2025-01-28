New Year, Next Level: How Ziggi's Coffee Sets the Bar for Growth and Innovation

Building on the momentum of a game-changing 2024, Ziggi’s Coffee is entering its next chapter, focusing on growth and reflecting on the brand’s significant success.

Nationwide expansion of the leading specialty coffee and drive-thru franchise, founded in 2004 and franchising since 2016, continues at a rapid pace. In 2024 alone, Ziggi’s Coffee welcomed 25 new coffee shops, highlighted by the landmark opening of its 100th location in Brighton, Colorado.

“We are thrilled to open our 100th location in our home state of Colorado, making this milestone all the more special,” says Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s Coffee Co-Founder and CEO. “Ziggi’s Coffee is about more than serving high-quality drinks and food. It’s about creating connections in the communities we serve.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is making its presence known by expanding its reach across the country and entering new markets, including Kansas, Georgia and South Carolina.

Notable development includes a 50-unit deal inked for the Atlanta area – the largest franchise agreement in the company’s history. This strategic move is poised to further solidify Ziggi’s Coffee's footprint in the southeastern U.S.

More Innovation on the Way

Growth isn’t the only thing Ziggi’s Coffee is serving up. From the start, Ziggi’s Coffee carved out a niche in the competitive coffee shop market, focusing on the customer experience and an ever-evolving, innovative menu of beverages and food that offers something for everyone, including sugar-free drinks, milk alternatives, and gluten-free options.

The chain’s bold start to 2025 includes the seasonal debut of a limited-time offering of pistachio-flavored drinks. The lineup—a Pistachio Oat Milk Latte, Pistachio Blender, and Pistachio Cold Foam—are joined by two new seasonal bread slice flavors: Frosted Lemon Bread and Gluten-Free Lemon Poppy Raspberry Swirl.

Celebrating Excellence

Ziggi’s Coffee’s commitment to quality has earned significant recognition. The brand’s most recent accolades:

Voted Best Coffee Drive-Thru for 2024, by USA Today, a testament to the loyalty of its customers.

Earned Global Franchise’s prestigious “Best Food and Drink Franchise” award, a nod to the brand’s excellence in the food and beverage sector.

Named among Restaurant Business Magazine’s “Future 50” list of fastest-growing small restaurant chains in the U.S.

Looking Ahead: Plans for 2025 and Beyond

With 100+ locations across 20 states and more than 200 in development, Ziggi’s Coffee has its sights set on the future as a proven brand.

The company plans to open an additional 30+ new stores in 2025, adding new cities and states by the end of the year. The brand seeks to expand with great operators committed to providing stellar and authentic customer service and serving their communities.

Franchisees benefit from a fine-tuned and time-tested business model with comprehensive training and support and the flexibility of three prototypes: double-sided drive-thru, café and drive-thru, and single-sided drive-thru.

What are you waiting for? Whether you’re a first-time entrepreneur or a seasoned franchise owner looking to diversify your portfolio with a winning brand, Ziggi’s Coffee has a place for you.

Get started today when you head to ziggiscoffee.com/franchise.