From First Clinic to Regional Powerhouse: Why FYZICAL Is the Franchise Built to Scale

If you’re looking to grow aggressively, scale strategically, and experience the deep satisfaction of changing lives through innovative therapies—FYZICAL isn’t just another healthcare franchise. It’s the blueprint.

In a crowded field of franchise concepts that promise scale but falter on execution, FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers raises the bar—delivering high-demand services, enterprise-level marketing, and operational systems that actually drive results.

Built for scalability and surging demand for preventative care—FYZICAL offers more than a franchise model; it’s a platform for long-term growth. From its proprietary Balance Program to its powerful, targeted marketing engine, FYZICAL gives franchisees the tools to grow quickly, scale smart, and confidently lead in a competitive healthcare landscape.

From healthcare veterans to corporate leaders and first-time business owners, FYZICAL franchisees are proving one thing loud and clear: with FYZICAL’s high-demand services, cutting-edge treatments, and enterprise-level support, expansion isn’t just possible—it’s happening in real-time every day.

From Corporate Roots to Clinical Results: Why This Power Couple Chose FYZICAL to Scale

When FYZICAL franchisees Simon and Christine Buesnel opened their FYZICAL clinic in Sparks, Nevada, they were ready to leave the corporate grind behind and invest in a proven model built for multi-unit expansion. Christine spent 20 years in pharmaceutical development, while Simon built his career in high-level management consulting.

United by a shared interest in health and wellness, they began searching for a scalable franchise that combined compelling market potential with tangible community impact. Like many FYZICAL owners, their journey was sparked by something deeply personal—a close family member struggling with mobility and stability without access to the care she needed.

“My mother lives in the UK and has been suffering from Parkinson’s for five years,” said Simon. “It has greatly affected her balance. We realized that if my mother had had access to FYZICAL in England, she could have regained confidence in her mobility and likely extended her independence and quality of life.”

What began as a personal discovery quickly turned into a powerful business vision. Drawn in by its mission but motivated by its market opportunity, Simon and Christine saw FYZICAL as more than a cause—it was a category-leading brand with the infrastructure and growth trajectory to thrive in their own backyard.

With its multi-unit scalability, specialized services, and untapped market demand, they knew it wasn’t just the right fit—it was a strategic move tailor-made for their community and their future.

And they were right.

Despite having no prior small business or entrepreneurial experience, the Buesnels ramped up in record time. Within just five months of opening, their clinic averaged 400 patient visits per month—proof that FYZICAL’s model is built for rapid growth and expansion, even for first-time owners.

“FYZICAL was the right choice,” Simon said.

Now, they’re scaling up. With two additional clinics planned over the next two years, the Buesnels are broadening their footprint and services to include wellness, pelvic health, and dry needling. Their growth strategy is fueled by market opportunity and the overwhelmingly positive response from their community.

“It has been heartwarming to hear doctors and clinics say, ‘It’s so great you’re bringing this to the community. We need more physical therapy, but more importantly, we need the ability to help our community with balance,’” said Simon.

Validation like this—paired with the performance that has followed—underscores what investors are looking for: a franchise partner with built-in infrastructure, surging market demand, and a model engineered for multi-unit expansion. For the Buesnels, FYZICAL’s robust operational support was the catalyst that turned potential into performance.

“We were genuinely surprised by how good the franchise has been on top of what we already knew,” said Christine. “The support enabled us to succeed, and the HQ team has been there for us every step of the way. The support we’ve received has been enormous.”

Simon couldn’t agree more.

“I’ve spoken with other franchisors, and honestly, the support from HQ stood out as second to none in helping set us up for success,” he said.

Looking ahead, Simon and Christine aim to build a portfolio of three to five high-performing clinics—each delivering exceptional patient-centered care, strengthening community ties, and driving meaningful returns both personally and professionally.

For Simon and Christine, the ROI goes beyond the bottom line.

“This is so much more than a paycheck,” Simon said. “Hearing patients say, ‘It almost feels like we’re coming home,’ inspires us every day. There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing lives transformed and knowing FYZICAL is making a real difference.”

The Ultimate Marketing Powerhouse: FYZICAL’s High-Impact Marketing Suite Fuels Patient Growth and Clinic Success

For FYZCIAL Multi-Unit Owner Juan Ferrer Garay, the numbers say it all—222 scheduled patient visits in month one, over 750 by month six, and a “Best Physical Therapy Clinic” award in under five months. That kind of traction doesn’t happen by accident. It’s anchored by a franchise model that delivers measurable clinical outcomes and arms owners with a marketing engine that drives demand, builds authority, and delivers real results.

At the core of Garay’s success is a strategic differentiator: FYZICAL’s Marketing Suite—a turnkey, multi-channel, integrated marketing strategy that franchisees can adopt to launch strong, grow fast, and dominate their local markets.

Whether you're a seasoned marketer or brand new to business ownership, Marketing Suite delivers a high-impact marketing platform that provides a fully loaded, easy-to-execute roadmap for clinic visibility and patient growth.

It includes professional digital assets, targeted physician messaging, and localizable community-based outreach tools—all refined in FYZICAL’s corporate clinics and backed by trusted vendor partners. Built as a scalable marketing framework, it removes the guesswork and delivers a proven, ready-to-execute strategy.

As a seasoned marketer, Juan knew this level of marketing muscle would fast-track his success.

“With Marketing Suite, you get step-by-step guidance on building your marketing story—from Pre-Opening to Coming Soon to your first field deliveries—making it incredibly valuable,” said Garay.

“It provides clear direction on communicating key messages, tapping into resources, and maximizing impact through community outreach,” he said. “It’s a tremendously good guide that takes a lot of the growing pains out of marketing.”

The real magic of Marketing Suite lies in its ability to meet owners exactly where they are. Whether starting from scratch or bringing years of experience to the table, each campaign bundle builds momentum and provides strategic progression that turns marketing into measurable success. It’s a high-performance marketing engine that owners can leverage to drive demand, dominate their territory, and scale faster.

“It allowed me to invest strategically rather than spread my resources too thin and rely on trial and error to determine what would work,” said Garay.

“Building a marketing strategy yourself is time-consuming. If you don't have a marketing background, it’s even harder to measure, track, and refine your messaging for success. The Marketing Suite helps with all of that,” he said. “The assets are all there, and they’ve been proven to be successful.

Learning to replicate proven strategies from FYZICAL’s top-performing clinics helped Juan sidestep common marketing missteps and accelerate traction from day one.

“Why rethink the process when something clearly works? The assets have proven to be successful. If there’s a success story there that works, leverage it.”

This strategic edge makes FYZICAL’s Marketing Suite a true franchise differentiator—built not just to attract attention but to establish authority, generate demand, and drive conversions from the start. It’s how franchisees like Juan are turning untapped markets into thriving clinics and building businesses that are as rewarding as they are profitable.

“Marketing Suite isn’t just about streamlining the process—it’s about impact,” he said.

“It helps you communicate effectively and reach more patients,” said Juan. “If you want to hit the ground running and have a stronger story than your competitors, you’ve got to do this.”

Franchise Titans & Physical Therapist Build Dynamic Regional Empire with FYZICAL

When seasoned franchise owners Tom Cook Sr.—CEO of Pacific Bells and World Wide Wings—and his son, Tom Jr., set out to expand their diversified portfolio, they weren’t looking for just another brand. They wanted a franchise with category dominance, long-term growth potential, and the kind of impact that drives serious market momentum.

With hundreds of locations across industry-leading brands like Taco Bell and Buffalo Wild Wings, the Cooks have a proven eye for high-yield investments. When they discovered FYZICAL, one thing was clear: this wasn’t just a standout in healthcare—it was a front-runner in one of the industry's fastest-growing, most underserved sectors: physical therapy.

Despite surging demand from aging populations and rising chronic conditions, access to specialized physical therapy—especially balance and vestibular care—remains limited across much of the country. Most traditional PT clinics aren’t equipped or trained to deliver these advanced services, leaving a critical gap in care and a massive market opportunity.

To maximize that advantage, the Cooks partnered with Dr. Mike Teater—a seasoned physical therapist who had already built high-performing FYZICAL clinics and understood how to scale its success as Master Franchisees.

“We brought our services into a community where there’s a big need for physical therapy that’s not being met,” said Teater. His original FYZICAL clinic averaged over 1,200 patient visits annually, helping countless individuals reclaim mobility and independence.

“If people struggle with balance or dizziness,” he added, “FYZICAL is the place to go.”

That shared commitment to clinical excellence and FYZICAL’s growth potential made the partnership a natural fit—and the kind of leadership the Cooks look for in a franchise investment.

“As we look at our portfolio, we try to invest in franchise brands that are the clear winners in their industry,” said Tom S. Cook. “FYZICAL is way out in front, and I don’t see them losing their position.”

Together, Teater and the Cooks launched a Master Franchise operation across Oregon and Southern Washington—and the results speak for themselves. In just over two years, they’ve expanded to seven clinics, scaled patient visits to 30,000 annually, and have no plans to slow down. With a 20-unit development agreement, Teater says, “We plan to grow. We could go to 20, 30, and beyond.”

But behind the impressive numbers is something even more powerful: impact.

“People are very grateful for the care we provide and the results we deliver,” he said. “When you’re armed with the knowledge and power of getting people where they want to be, it’s incredibly rewarding.”

