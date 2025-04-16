Remembering Andy Freitas: A Papa Johns Franchisee's Lasting Legacy

Last year, Papa Johns lost a valued member of our franchise community. Andy Freitas of Colonel’s Limited, LLC, passed away unexpectedly in September 2024, leaving behind a rich legacy of growth, leadership and innovation. At the 65th annual convention of the International Franchise Association (IFA) that took place in February, Andy was posthumously honored as a 2024 Franchisee of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes franchise owners from IFA member brands for their outstanding performance and contributions to the franchise business model. Nominated by Papa Johns, Andy was selected for his dedication to his community, commitment to fostering a strong workforce, and support for his fellow franchisees. His son, Charlie Freitas, accepted the award on his behalf, joined by leaders from the company.

Andy began his journey with Papa Johns in 1993 as the first General Manager for Colonel’s Limited, LLC, a business he co-founded with his father, Colonel William Freitas. With a keen business acumen and relentless dedication, he grew his Papa Johns business from one location to 98 stores by 2020, establishing Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia as thriving markets for the brand.

Andy was quick to recognize the potential of digital ordering, taking bold steps to eliminate phone numbers from printed materials and direct customers to digital platforms. This early adoption of online ordering positioned his stores at the forefront of digital sales and contributed to their long-term success. Andy also leveraged strategic sports partnerships to deepen community engagement, a move that not only strengthened his business but also solidified our brand’s presence in key markets.

Despite the challenges of a competitive industry, Andy’s franchise locations continued to thrive. His success was driven by a strategic focus on market share expansion, elevating service standards, and optimizing operational efficiency. He was a firm believer in grassroots marketing, actively engaging with schools, businesses, and local organizations to foster strong customer relationships. His commitment to community involvement became a cornerstone of his business philosophy, ensuring that his stores remained integral parts of the neighborhoods they served.

Andy was also committed to the Papa Johns value of People First. He established a dedicated maintenance and warehouse team, ensuring his restaurants had the resources and support they needed to operate efficiently. His leadership extended beyond business operations — he was devoted to creating a positive and supportive environment for his employees, recognizing that the strength of a franchise lies in the people behind it.

Andy’s impact on the Papa Johns brand, and the franchise industry as a whole, is immeasurable. His dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and community engagement set a high standard for franchisees everywhere. Though his passing was a great loss to the Papa Johns community, his influence lives on in the business he built, the people he mentored, and the legacy of excellence he leaves behind.