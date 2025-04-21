Bojangles Accelerates National Expansion with Strategic Market Growth

Bojangles kicked off 2025 with strong momentum, marked by significant growth into new, high-potential markets across the country. At this year’s Multi-Unit Franchising Conference (MUFC), the brand had the opportunity to share its development story with industry peers — and there was plenty to talk about.

One exciting milestone this year was the brand’s debut in Las Vegas. The first restaurant in the market opened in February to enthusiastic demand, introducing a new audience to the bold Southern flavors Bojangles is known for. With four more locations on the way in Las Vegas before the end of the year, the company is steadily building its presence in a region known for its competitive dining scene and consistent foot traffic.

The Las Vegas expansion is part of a broader strategy to grow in dynamic, untapped markets. Earlier in the year, the brand also celebrated its first Houston opening, establishing a foothold in Texas as it looks to bring its signature chicken, biscuits and all-day breakfast to more communities across the state.

Looking ahead, development plans continue in cities like Los Angeles and Phoenix — major metropolitan communities where Bojangles sees clear demand for flavorful, convenient food served with Southern hospitality. These new markets not only diversify Bojangles’ geographic footprint but also position the brand for long-term success in these areas.

What makes the brand’s growth strategy stand out is its intentional and strategic nature. Bojangles targets markets where its unique menu and franchise model can thrive, all while providing each new location with training, resources and operational guidance. The brand also tests new menu items and systems in corporate-owned stores before rolling them out systemwide, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and showing franchisees that Bojangles has real skin in the game.

As interest from multi-unit operators continues to rise, Bojangles remains focused on building relationships with franchise partners who are aligned with its mission. That includes expanding with experienced operators who understand the nuances of new markets and are committed to growing alongside the brand.

With strong momentum already underway in 2025 and more openings on the horizon, Bojangles is poised to continue its nationwide expansion — bringing its distinct flavor and franchise opportunity to more communities across the country.