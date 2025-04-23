Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop is a Clean Cut Franchise Opportunity

Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop, a leading name in men’s grooming, is opening its first Utah location in Sandy — a strategic launch that marks the beginning of a new era for the brand. With a unique offering that blends classic barbershop charm with modern convenience and premium service at a mid-market price, Tommy Gun’s is quickly becoming one of the most exciting franchise opportunities in the grooming industry.

Tommy Gun’s entry into the U.S. market is strategic. The company’s analysis and planning have identified key states that align with its development goals, legislative considerations, licensing structures, and market potential. Utah stood out as a clear front-runner.

Salt Lake City will eventually serve as the U.S. head office and distribution center for the brand, offering a centralized hub that’s both accessible and scalable. Utah’s growing economy all make the state an ideal springboard for national expansion.

One last wrinkle to the Utah launch is the involvement of local basketball legend and BYU alum, Jimmer Fredette, who joins Tommy Gun’s as its Brand Ambassador for Utah. Fredette’s personal connection to Utah and his reputation as a hardworking, community-first individual make him a perfect fit to represent the Tommy Gun’s brand.

“Utah is a great spot, I am excited for it, and people there are awesome,” said Fredette. “I've known them since my years back in college, I've been a part of the community for a long time now, and I think lots of people will be excited when Tommy Gun's opens their doors."

Fredette’s involvement brings not only visibility but trust to the brand's U.S. expansion efforts. His presence in the market will play a vital role in building local momentum and encouraging other prospective franchisees to join the Tommy Gun’s family.

With Sandy, Utah as the first stop, Tommy Gun’s is setting its sights on additional key regions across the U.S. The concept is looking to expand into southeastern states like Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, as well southwestern states like Arizona, Nevada, and Texas.

Unlike other franchisors that scatter locations across a wide geography too quickly, Tommy Gun’s follows a “narrow and deep” approach. It is focusing on regional strength and operational excellence before scaling nationally.

What separates Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop from the competition?

Masstige Positioning: Premium service and products at a price point the average consumer can afford.

Premium service and products at a price point the average consumer can afford. Convenience: Strategic locations close to home or work with extended hours of operation.

Strategic locations close to home or work with extended hours of operation. Technology: A custom-developed digital platform for mobile check-ins, self-serve kiosks, and queue management — reducing wait times and maximizing efficiency.

A custom-developed digital platform for mobile check-ins, self-serve kiosks, and queue management — reducing wait times and maximizing efficiency. Multiple Revenue Streams: A high-quality retail section offering top grooming products that keep customers coming back between services.

A high-quality retail section offering top grooming products that keep customers coming back between services. Walk-In Model: No appointments necessary — increasing traffic, reducing downtime, and boosting productivity.

No appointments necessary — increasing traffic, reducing downtime, and boosting productivity. Best-in-Class Barbers: Trained through Tommy Gun’s University (TGU), barbers are versatile professionals skilled across hair types and styles.

From the moment a customer steps into a Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop, they are immersed in an experience that’s both nostalgic and innovative — a barbershop of the past reimagined for today’s busy lifestyle.

Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop isn’t just another barbershop, it’s a movement toward redefining what grooming looks like for the modern man. With a scalable model, proven success, proprietary tech, and passionate Brand Ambassadors like Jimmer Fredette, Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop offers a compelling opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to get in on the ground floor of a bold U.S. expansion.

Ready to cut into something big? Tommy Gun’s is now welcoming franchise inquiries for select U.S. markets. Visit Tommy Gun’s to find out more.