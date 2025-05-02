Kona Ice's Explosive Growth Driven by New Entrepreneurs and Loyal Franchisees Alike

Kona Ice, the nationally recognized mobile shaved ice franchise, continues to set the pace in the mobile food space—driven not just by newcomers to the brand, but by the unwavering commitment of its existing franchisees. In fact, a remarkable 70% of the brand’s recent growth stems from current owners expanding into multi-unit operations, a powerful endorsement of the model’s viability and the confidence franchisees have in doubling down.

This surge in internal expansion speaks volumes: when those already operating within the system choose to reinvest and scale up, it’s a clear testament to a franchise model that works. It reflects a thriving ecosystem where success breeds further opportunity, and franchisees from all walks of life—educators, hospitality and retail professionals, military veterans, retirees, young families, and more—are seizing the chance to grow within the Kona Ice family.

At the same time, new franchisees continue to join the system in impressive numbers. Over the past 13 years, Kona Ice has consistently added 100+ units annually, with more than 200 new units added in 2023 alone. This consistent inflow of new operators underscores the brand’s lasting appeal and its strong position in a competitive marketplace.

So what’s behind the draw? Kona Ice offers a mobile, low-overhead model with high visibility, event-based flexibility, and community-first engagement—qualities that resonate deeply with today’s entrepreneurs. The eye-catching trucks, simple operations, and impactful local presence make it more than just a business—it’s a lifestyle.

Add to that a reputation for top-tier franchisee support, award-winning training programs, and high satisfaction scores across the board, and it’s clear why both seasoned operators and new entrepreneurs alike are eager to grow with Kona Ice.

Building on this momentum, Kona is now leveraging its mobile infrastructure and franchisee support systems across new concepts. Most notably, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee—a premium mobile coffee truck—has emerged earning the #2 spot on Entrepreneur’s list of New and Emerging Franchises. Opportunity abounds with Kona Ice, as the company continues to innovate, expand, and empower the next generation of mobile entrepreneurs.