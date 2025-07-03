How This Revolutionary Men's Grooming Franchise Exploded to 50 Locations

With 50 locations and counting, Hammer & Nails Grooming for Guys is rapidly solidifying its position as the nation’s premier men’s grooming brand—and sector-leading franchise.

Backed by a proven membership-based model, skyrocketing demand for luxury men’s grooming, and an all-star franchise leadership team, Hammer & Nails is on track to double its footprint by 2026.

At the helm is Hammer & Nails CEO Aaron Meyers, a franchise growth expert who previously helped scale Massage Envy to 1,100-plus locations and spent two decades in key operations roles at FedEx. He heads up a visionary Hammer & Nails’ corporate team, redefining the men’s grooming industry.

“We’re not just adding shops, we’re building a movement, and the momentum is real,” says Hammer & Nails’ CEO Aaron Meyers. “Men today want premium grooming experiences, and we’re delivering that—with a high-performing franchise system designed for sustained success.”

Why Smart Money is Flowing into Men’s Grooming and Hammer & Nails

Hammer & Nails stands at the forefront of the booming grooming market for guys, where self-care is no longer a wellness trend; it’s a lifestyle shift that’s here to stay. Globally, the industry is projected to hit $115 billion by 2028.

Step inside any Hammer & Nails, and the difference is clear. Guests relax in oversized leather chairs, sip complimentary beverages, and enjoy noise-canceling headphones while getting precision haircuts, shaves, classic hand and foot care, or the brand’s signature whiskey-infused foot treatment. Big screen TVs at every station and a refined, masculine aesthetic complete the membership-based experience, one that keeps clients coming back.

A Franchise Model Built for the Future

Entrepreneurs are jumping at the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of an easy-to-own franchise system, primed for growth. Key advantages include:

Recurring membership revenue for predictable cash flow.

A turnkey system makes it easy to launch quickly.

Comprehensive training and hands-on support from day one.

Dedicated area representatives guiding owners at every step.

A collaborative franchise network of elite owners.

With Amanda Grissom, a seasoned marketing strategist, now leading as Director of Brand Growth, Hammer & Nails is accelerating its efforts to expand franchise development and elevate brand visibility nationwide. Known for her creative approach and results-driven mindset, Amanda brings a fresh perspective to the brand’s next chapter.

“There’s incredible momentum behind Hammer & Nails right now,” says Grissom. “We’re building something special, amplifying our presence in key markets while keeping the brand authentic, bold, and true to who we are.”

Grissom has quickly stepped into her role, leading strategic efforts to increase brand visibility, drive lead generation, and deepen engagement across both franchise development and consumer marketing as Hammer & Nails enters a new era of growth.

New grooming shops are coming to:

Northeast: Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania

Mid-Atlantic: Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia

Midwest: Indiana, Michigan, Ohio

South: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

Central/Great Plains: Kansas, Nebraska

West: California, Nevada, Utah

The Bottom Line

Hammer & Nails isn’t just another franchise—it’s a proven business opportunity with a leadership team that knows how to win.

“Our expansion strategy isn’t just about opening locations—it’s about building markets with the right owners,” Grissom says. “We’re looking for partners who embody our brand’s standards and share our vision for redefining men’s grooming.”

